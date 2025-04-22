Kerala declares three-day mourning on demise of Pope Francis

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Goverment has announced a three-day state mourning on the passing away of Pope Francis.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on April 22 and April 23. Additionally, a one-day state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral, which will be communicated separately.

The National flag will be flown at half mast, where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning.

Additionally, district collectors have also been requested to inform the concerned officers within their jurisdiction, where the national flag is regularly flown, about the state mourning and to fly the national flag on half-mast.

In a post on X earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the Pope as "a beacon of compassion who stood with the poor and marginalised, took a critical stance against global capitalism, and championed interfaith dialogue."

"Pope Francis' legacy will inspire generations striving for justice and equality," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the entire country has also declared a three-day mourning as a mark of request, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The mourning will be observed across the country on April 22 and 23, and again on the day of the Pope's funeral.

Pope Francis (88) passed away at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican on April 21.

The Home Ministry stated: "Three-Day State Mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See."

"His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, passed away today, the 21st April, 2025. As a mark of respect, three-day State Mourning shall be observed throughout India, in the following manner: Two days' State Mourning on Tuesday, the 22nd April, 2025 and Wednesday, the 23rd April, 2025. One day's State Mourning on the day of the funeral," the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed deep sorrow over the Pope's death. He said Pope Francis' "affection for the people of India will always be cherished."

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," PM Modi said on X. (ANI)