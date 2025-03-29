Kerala CM Highlights Crucial Investment in Tech Growth at Gtech’s Permute 2025

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the skill summit 'Permute 2025' organised by Group of Technology Companies (Gtech). During his speech, the Chief Minister called it a crucial investment in Kerala's technological development.

Speaking at the event, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi said, "This event is a crucial investment in Kerala's technological development. I believe the discussions here will contribute to that goal. I am also happy that the 'Drug-Free Kerala' initiative is being organized as part of this program. You have the potential to transform Kerala into a talent capital, and the discussions should proceed in that direction."

He further added, "In 2016, we formulated our startup policy--the first of its kind by any state in the country. Over the past nine years, 6,200 startups have been launched in Kerala. The state now boasts the most startup-friendly ecosystem in the country, with a 254% growth in the sector, compared to the global average of just 46%."

"Just as we have successfully intervened in the startup sector, the government is making similar efforts in the IT field. The number of employees in IT parks has more than doubled. The remarkable growth in Kerala's startup and IT sectors is proof of the immense talent our youth possess," Pinarayi said.

"We are also making significant strides in the industrial sector, overcoming false narratives. Those who claimed Kerala is not business-friendly can no longer sustain that argument," Pinarayi said.

