Kerala: 12 migrant workers hospitalised in Kochi

Kochi: Nearly 12 migrant workers were admitted to a Government Medical College hospital in Kochi, following a case of food poisoning, officials said on Friday.

Initially, the workers had sought treatment at the Taluk government hospital in the Tripunithura region of Kochi after experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting on Thursday afternoon.

According to health officials, the migrant workers were then shifted to the Government Medical College and rushed to the emergency department at 8:30 PM.

The officials informed that the condition of migrant workers was "stable" as they remain under treatment. (ANI)