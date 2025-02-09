Over 160 Pairs of Buffaloes Compete in Jaya Vijaya Jodukare Kambala in Mangaluru

Dakshina: More than 160 pairs of buffaloes took part in the 15th edition of the Jaya Vijaya Jodukare Kambala, a traditional buffalo race that is set to conclude on Sunday.

Scores of buffaloes have been specially groomed and trained for the race that began in Mangaluru city on Saturday, on the banks of the Netravati River. This Kambala attracted thousands of spectators from across the region for the spectacular water buffalo race.

This race is an age old tradition involving water buffalos, and is deeply rooted in the culture of coastal Karnataka. Kambala follows from the expression 'kampa-kala'; the word 'Kampa' means to a slushy, muddy field. The buffaloes are decorated with coloured headpieces made of brass and silver, sometimes bearing the emblems of the sun and moon, and ropes that make a sort of bridle.

Pairs of buffaloes racing through slush fields, guided by their handlers and is an intrinsic part of the Tulunad culture. Tulunad is a region on the southwestern coast of India, and its people are called Tuluva. Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala.

It has been in practice in Dakshina Kannada for hundreds of years. In the traditional agriculture-based economy, buffalos were extensively used for ploughing of the paddy fields. Hence, buffalo racing evolved as a popular rural sport.

The buffaloes used for the Kambala are specially reared and trained for the purpose. Hosting or participating in a Kambala was a symbol of prestige in the bygone times of feudal social system.

Kambala is believed to have originated as a way for farmers to pay tribute to the gods for protecting their crops. The Kambala season generally starts in November and lasts until March.

The Kambalas are organised through Kambala Samithis (Kambala Associations), of which there are currently 18. Over 45 races are held annually in coastal Karnataka, including smaller remote villages such as Vandaru, Thonnase and Gulvadi. (ANI)