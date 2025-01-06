No Emergency Amid HMPV Cases in Karnataka, Health Minister Urges Public to Stay Calm

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured the public that the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is an existing flu virus causing respiratory issues and is not a cause for panic, adding that the child exhibiting HMPV symptoms is stable and will be discharged soon, with no history of international travel. There is no emergency as of now. People should stay calm.

Speaking to media persons,Rao said, "This is not something which is unknown or new. HMPV is a flu virus and certain people catch respiratory problems and colds due to this virus."

"He further added that the child with HMPV symptoms is normal and he will be discharged tomorrow. There is no need to panic. We are having a meeting with our panel and we will further discuss this with GoI, ICMR. These are regular symptoms. This is an existing virus. As of now, it is not a serious issue. Whether it is connected to China or not, we do not know. The child with HMPV symptoms has no history of travelling abroad. There is no emergency as of now. People should stay calm."

Thereafter, CM Siddaramaiah, commenting on the situation, said, "It has been found in two children. I talked to Dinesh Gundurao, who is in charge of the health department... He took up a meeting with the department. Whatever decision it takes, the government will implement it. The government will take all precautionary measures and document this disease..."

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed the detection of two cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, identified through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens.

The Ministry of Health, in a release, has stated that these cases were detected as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that is already circulating globally, including in India. It has been associated with respiratory illnesses in various countries, although there has been no unusual surge in cases in India.

The ICMR emphasised that despite the detection of these two cases, there has been no significant increase in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country.

One of the affected individuals is a 3-month-old female infant, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She had a history of bronchopneumonia and was discharged after receiving treatment.

The second case involves an 8-month-old male infant who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, following his admission to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, also with a history of bronchopneumonia. This infant is currently recovering and is in stable condition. Neither of the infants had any history of international travel, suggesting that the cases are local and not connected to outbreaks outside the country.

The Union Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation through all available surveillance channels. Additionally, the ICMR will keep track of HMPV circulation trends throughout the year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been providing regular updates on the situation in China to inform public health measures.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that causes an upper respiratory infection. (ANI)