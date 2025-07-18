Major political development in November: K'taka BJP chief on Cong leadership row

Mysuru: There will be a significant political development in Karnataka in November, said BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, referring to the leadership row and infighting within the Congress-led government in the state.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he was responding to a question about a possible leadership change in the Congress-led government in the state.

"Every strategy and conspiracy has its limits. Even Congress leaders have themselves admitted that there was a 2.5-year power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, brokered by the Congress high command regarding the Chief Minister’s post. The time has now come for Siddaramaiah to resign," he said.

"The Congress government has completed two and a half years in power, but what have they achieved? People of the state are cursing them. The administrative machinery has completely collapsed. The government is failing to raise funds even for its guarantee schemes and is burdening even the street vendors through GST collections," he alleged.

Responding to another question, he added that the BJP is performing effectively as an opposition and is satisfied with its role.

Vijayendra stated, "The BJP had earlier made Ram Nath Kovind the Honourable President of India and has now elevated a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, to the same post. In contrast, he accused the Congress and the Gandhi family of insulting former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs by removing him from office. Even if Siddaramaiah has forgotten this, the people of Karnataka have not. Siddaramaiah is obsessed with erasing the legacy of Devaraj Urs. He should remember the insult Congress inflicted on Urs."

Vijayendra further alleged that CM Siddaramaiah is holding "Sadhana Samaveshas (achievement conventions)" only to safeguard his CM position. "He keeps appeasing AHINDA communities (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits), but today his mask has fallen off. He has failed to deliver justice to these communities."

"Wasn't Siddaramaiah roaming the streets with the caste census report just to retain his CM chair? Didn’t he throw that very report into the dustbin at Rahul Gandhi’s command? For Siddaramaiah, AHINDA communities are merely a vote bank, not a cause for sincere concern or commitment," he said.

The BJP leader further dubbed the convention at Mysuru on July 19, the native of CM Siddaramaiah, as nothing but a conspiracy to pressure the Congress high command.

Vijayendra asked, "What development have you brought to the Mysuru district to hold such a convention?"

He alleged that these meetings are not about development but rather a conspiracy to pressure the Congress high command, as Siddaramaiah is close to being asked to resign as CM.

"The BJP undertook a padayatra against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, and in fear, Siddaramaiah held public meetings in Mysuru and elsewhere. Every time Siddaramaiah's CM chair is threatened or there is talk of resignation, he suddenly remembers AHINDA communities," he remarked.

--IANS