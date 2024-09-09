Karnataka: Six killed, two injured in head-on collision in Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Six people, including a woman and her 12-year-old son, died in an accident near Keregalapalya under Madhugiri police station in Karnataka.



The mishap took place on Sunday and as per the police, two more people sustained injuries in the incident are in a critical condition at a local hospital.



According to the Superintendent of Police of Tumakuru, Ashoke KV, the deaths happened due to a head-on collision between the two cars.

Taking to social media platform X, the Tumakuru SP said, "There was a head-on accident between two cars near Keregalapalya under Madhugiri police station. Our Additional Superintendent of Police and Madhugiri Police rushed to the spot and inspected the spot."



Meanwhile in Karnataka on Thursday, two school students died while three others were severely injured after the bus carrying them from Ku village to a school in Manvi collided head-on with a government bus in Raichur district.

—ANI