Karnataka records maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius in Ainapur Hobli

Bengaluru: As the winters recede, temperatures have started to soar. Ainapur Hobli village in the Kalaburagi district of northern Karnataka recorded the maximum temperature in the last 24 hours at 42.8 degrees Celsius.

The forecast and warnings issued by the IMD for the next five days indicate that maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from March 15 to 17 over north Interior Karnataka.

The IMD has issued a heat wave warning, as such conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over districts of north Interior Karnataka on March 18 to 19. However, no large change will be witnessed in maximum temperatures over south Interior Karnataka for the next 24 hours, but temperatures will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the subsequent days.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), many locations in several districts, including Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts and a few sites in Bagalkote and Belagavi districts, recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above yesterday.

Similarly, temperatures have risen to extremes in isolated places in the Tumakuru, Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Uttara Kannada, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Mysuru districts.

"17 locations in Kalaburagi district, 13 locations each in Bidar and Raichur districts, 10 locations in Vijayapura district, eight locations in Yadgir district, six locations each in Bagalkote and Belagavi districts, three locations in Tumakuru district, two locations each in Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Uttara Kannada and Vijayanagara districts, one location in Chikkaballapura and Mysuru districts recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above," weather bulletin issued by the KSNDMC read.

According to an analysis provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of the maximum temperatures in Karnataka compared to normal values for this time of year, isolated places in north Interior Karnataka recorded "considerably above normal" temperatures yesterday, where the maximum temperature was significantly higher than usual by 3.1 to 5.0 degrees Celsius.

The temperature at a few places in north and south interior Karnataka, as well as in coastal Karnataka, remained "above normal" - higher than usual by a smaller margin of 1.6 to 3.0 degrees Celsius. Moreover, temperatures remained close to "near normal" across most of the state, fluctuating between -1.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius. (ANI)