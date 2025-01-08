logo
Karnataka: Lokayukta raids residences and office of minor irrigation official

Lokayukta officials raid multiple locations linked to Karnataka Minor Irrigation Department AE
🏷 Karnataka
Jan 08, 2025, 06:36 AM
Karnataka Minor Irrigation Department

Bidar: Lokayukta officials conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Karnataka Minor Irrigation Department official AE Ravindra on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The raids were carried out at Ravindra's residence in Basavakalyan, a house in Chikkapet in Bidar city, and a house in Donagapur village in Bhalki taluk. Additionally, the Minor Irrigation Department office in Basavakalyan was also searched, with officials currently examining relevant documents.

The investigation is being led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya, who organiSed three teams to conduct the raids across the locations. As the document examination progresses, further details are expected to emerge from the investigation. (ANI)

