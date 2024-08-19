Karnataka HC orders no action against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Scam until August 29 hearing

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the trial court concerned not to take any precipitative action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah based on the Governor's sanction in MUDA 'scam', till the next date of hearing before the High Court.

A bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna posted the plea for hearing on August 29 which was filed by Siddaramaiah challenging the sanction for his prosecution by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam.

While hearing Chief Minister's plea, the High Court said trial shall not take any precipitative action based on the Governor's sanction against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, as the High Court is hearing the matter.

The High Court said proceedings before trial court shall be deferred till the next date of hearing before the High Court.

In its order, the bench stated, "It was argued that the proceedings before the trial court are up for orders on whether a sanction should be granted to prosecute the Chief Minister. Any order permitting action to proceed further against the Chief Minister, would frustrate the proceedings before this court. Since the proceedings are pending before this court, the trial court shall defer its proceedings till the next date of hearing. There shall be no precipitative action qua these complaints."

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, argued that Governor didn't give a single reason on merits why the sanction ought to be given for prosecution of Chief Minister.

Singhvi said that the Governor is bound by a Cabinet decision in such cases, however, he issued sanction in a short two-page order without considering the merits of the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Karnataka Governor submitted that in such cases there only needs to be an apprehension or suspicion of reasonable bias by the Cabinet in favour of the minister against whom sanction is sought.

Earlier, a complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

—ANI