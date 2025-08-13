Karnataka HC dismisses pleas against mandatory smart electricity meters

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected two petitions challenging the Congress-led state government’s decision to make it compulsory for new electricity consumers to install smart pre-paid meters. The cost of these smart pre-paid meters is said to be much higher than in neighbouring states.

A Bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna further noted that a similar petition is pending before the Division Bench of the High Court and, therefore, dismissed the pleas in this case.

The Bench passed the order and adjourned the matter to July 22 for further hearing.

Earlier, the court had criticised the government, stating that in other states the price for installing pre-paid smart meters is fixed at Rs 900, whereas in Karnataka the government is charging Rs 8,900 for the same type of meter.

The court had questioned, “Where will the poor go?” and observed that the outsourcing of such work could be dangerous.

The court had also issued an interim order directing the state government not to make the procurement of smart pre-paid meters mandatory for the supply of electricity.

Senior counsel for the petitioner, Lakshmy Iyengar, submitted that all consumers would eventually be required to switch to smart meters.

However, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state, clarified that only new houses are required to install smart meters and the rule does not apply to existing customers.

Meanwhile, in another development related to the smart meter controversy, a BJP delegation met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday, seeking his approval to initiate an investigation against Energy Minister K.J. George under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

This is the second time the BJP has demanded prosecution against Minister George in connection with the case.

Speaking on the smart meter issue, BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that ever since the Congress-led government came to power, there have been incidents of looting and plundering.

He recalled that Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan had previously met the Governor to seek permission to prosecute the minister. “We have once again submitted a request on the same matter,” he stated.

The representation submitted to the Governor alleged that Minister George, in collusion with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials, committed various violations in relation to the smart meter tender, with the intention of illegally enriching themselves through a shell company.

--IANS