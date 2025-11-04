Karnataka Congress MLA and ex-minister Meti passes away at 79

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA from Bagalkot and former minister H.Y. Meti, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

He had been admitted recently following a serious illness and succumbed to multiple organ failure.

The 79-year-old leader, Meti, who served as an MLA five times, is survived by four children.

Family sources stated that the final rites will be held on Wednesday at Thimmapur in Bagalkot district.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "The news of the demise of former minister, senior leader from North Karnataka, and sitting MLA H.Y. Meti is deeply saddening. Only last Thursday, I had visited him in the hospital to enquire about his health. At that time, I had hoped he would recover soon and rejoin us. Unfortunately, both my hope and prayers have gone in vain."

"Meti, who had a long public life, was a seasoned leader who always thought about people's welfare and the development of his constituency. His demise is a great loss to society. May the departed soul rest in peace. I pray that Meti's family members and supporters find the strength to bear this grief," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on X, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Congress leader and former minister from Bagalkote, H.Y. Meti, who passed away today due to illness. His passing is an irreparable loss to the party. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to his family members to bear this loss."

Talking to reporters, Shivakumar announced that the release of the book 'Neerina Hejje', scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed in view of the demise of former minister and Congress MLA H.Y. Meti.

Shivakumar said, "H.Y. Meti's health had recently deteriorated. The news of his demise is deeply saddening. The Chief Minister called me to discuss the Bagalkot visit. Hence, after consulting with him again, a new date will be decided for the book release event."

"Meti was very close to me. Along with Siddaramaiah, he joined our party and served as both MLA and minister. He was currently serving as the BTDA chairman. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give his family the strength to bear this loss," Shivakumar said.

