Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally Commemorates Gandhi's Legacy in Belagavi

Belagavi: The ministers from the Karnataka government on Tuesday lauded the party's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally, which is being held in the Belagavi area of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu stated, "It is really good that this program will be taking place here today. This is a historical place where Mahatma Gandhi became the Congress President 100 years ago. We are fortunate to be here."

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao mentioned that the original plan was to hold the event in December, but it was postponed due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"The original plan was to do this in December. The program was cancelled due to the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, our CM and all our dignitaries, are coming to unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

Karnataka Minister Santosh S Lad referred to the event as a "historical event" and said, "Mahatma Gandhi came here in Belagavi 100 years ago when he was the AICC president. There is a huge celebration here. The state government is hosting the statue here."

Karnataka Minister MB Patil also stated, "All our leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, are going to be here. This is an event where Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and our Constitution's importance will be shown to the people."

The rally is to commemorate the 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the Congress president.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Belagavi Airport.

Along with Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi, prominent leaders including CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other party leaders have gathered in Belagavi for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hailed Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally scheduled to be held in Belagavi district today. He said that all leaders of the world have accepted the leadership and non-violence movement accomplished by the father of the nation.

"This is a programme to mark 100 years of Gandhi as Congress president and even though he is dead, his values are still alive," Shivakumar added.

"Today, there is not just a Congress programme in Belagavi. This is a programme to mark 100 years of Gandhiji as Congress president and even though he is dead, his values are still alive. All the leaders of the world have accepted his leadership and his non-violence movement and we want to take that legacy forward. The history of Congress is the history of the country. So we want to take it forward," Shivakumar told reporters.

In 1924, the Congress session was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in Karnataka's Belgaum district, which is now called Belagavi. (ANI)