Infighting in K'taka Cong escalates as ex-MP claims Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah by Nov

Mandya: Infighting within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka surfaced once again on Wednesday after senior leader and former MP L.R. Shivarame Gowda publicly stated that deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister in November, fuelling speculation over a mid-term leadership change.

Indirectly referring to the removal of Minister K.N. Rajanna, he told media persons in Nagamangala in Mandya district on Wednesday, “Those who promised a revolution last November have vanished. There’s no doubt about Dy CM Shivakumar eventually becoming CM, but the final decision rests with the high command. They understand how to manage the party and balance both the CM and the Dy CM. In the end, hard work always pays off."

When asked if Shivakumar would become CM in the next term, Gowda said that they hoped that the high command would clear the confusion over the matter by November.

“Everyone here believes Shivakumar is set to be the Chief Minister. People from the Old Mysuru region share this belief. There’s also discussion of a power-sharing arrangement, with CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar each serving 2.5 years.”

“We have information that Shivakumar will become the CM in November, and we hope that he does. There should be no doubt about it," he added.

When asked what would happen if Shivakumar did not get the CM post, Gowda said, “November is still ahead, and speculation isn’t appropriate at this stage. There’s no doubt about the information that Shivakumar will become CM. He certainly will, and it is our wish to see him in that role.”

Recently, Karnataka Minister for Housing and Waqf B.Z. Zameer Ahmad made it clear that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would serve the full five-year term. He also hinted at an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Tuesday that he was unaware of any 2.5-year term arrangement.

“Neither Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor state Congress President and Dy CM Shivakumar mentioned anything about it. I do not know of any internal understanding between them,” he said.

After facing a setback within the Congress party over the singing of the RSS anthem in the Assembly, Shivakumar is reportedly trying to assert himself through his supporters, according to sources.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah, by inspecting Bengaluru roads and issuing a deadline following criticism from leaders of the IT industry, is sending a strong signal to Shivakumar. The Bengaluru Development Ministry is currently held by Shivakumar.

--IANS