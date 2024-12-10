Former Karnataka CM and Union Minister SM Krishna Passes Away at 92

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) and Union Minister SM Krishna passed away on early Tuesday morning at his residence in Sadashvinagar at the age of 92.

Krishna had been suffering from prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August.

The body of the politician will be kept at his residence today for the last darshan of the public.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, a long time friend of Krishna said that the funeral would be done on Wednesday in Somanahalli in Mandya district which is Krishna's hometown.

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences on the death of the former CM and said that his leadership and service had left an indelible mark on the state and nation.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote in a post "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, whose legacy of leadership and public service has left an indelible mark on our state and nation. His vision and dedication shaped Karnataka's progress and his corporate approach towards governance for Bengaluru endeared him to many. We are still reaping the benefits of his vision of positioning Bengaluru as a global city."

Further, he wrote that Krishna's contributions would continue to inspire the generations to come.

"As we remember him, we not only grieve the loss of a towering figure in our politics, but also celebrate a life well-lived in service to the people. May his soul rest in peace and his contributions continue to inspire generations to come," the post further read.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed his shock on the death and said that Karnataka would remain indebted to Krishna's contribution to IT-BT's growth.

Taking to X, he the Karnataka CM wrote in a post "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Further, Siddaramiah wrote that Krishna was an enemy of Ajatsatru and also his guide in the early days of Congress.

"Krishna, who was a secretive politician, was an enemy of Ajatasatru. Krishna, who was my guide in the early days of joining the Congress party, was always my well wisher. Krishna's foresight, disciplined life, gentlemanly demeanor and studious attitude are role models for budding politicians. I also share in the grief of his family and fans who are saddened by his passing away. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Minister for Information, Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge expressed his condolences and said that the Former CM's vision and dedication shaped Karnataka's progress.

Further, Priyank said that Krishna's life was well-serviced to the people.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also took to social media X and condemned the death.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran leader, former Chief and Union Minister, and dear friend, Shri S.M. Krishna. A true statesman and stalwart, his invaluable contributions to our nation and Karnataka will forever be remembered. I feel a sense of deep personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," Yediyurappa's post read.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year. (ANI)