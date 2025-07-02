Former ED BHEL presents at Youth4Nation at Bangalore

Haridwar based motivational speaker and author Dr. Balvir Talwar delivered a talk on *Inspiring Spirituality, Leadership, and Abundance* based on Atharva Veda and Gayatri Mantra at Ashirvad Centre in Bangalore recently..

Dr. Talwar, executive director (retired) from BHEL, began his talk by sharing the importance of OM chanting. followed by guided OM meditation, the cosmic sound aligning us with the universe.

Dr. Talwar shared *Corporate Transformation Series* books while describing the benefits of integrating spirituality in the work-life. Gayatri Mantra comes 6 times in 3 Vedas and an Atharva Veda hymn explains the immense benefits of Gayatri chanting to leaders and all humans, he said. This Mantra is the origin of all motivational theories and brings forward seven dimensions of inspiring greatness - Aayu, Pranam, Prajam, Pashum, Kirtim, Dravinam, and Brahmvarchasam.

The program began with Gayatri Mantra chanting followed by introduction about Inter-religious dialogue by Margaret Rebello, Coordinator of IRHM-Ashirvad. Fr. Arun Louis, Superior and Director of Ashirvad Centre chaired the program and presented a token of appreciation to the speaker Dr. Balvir Talwar.The dignitaries present on the occasion included M. Koppikar, S. Balaji and others from BHEL, Senior members of Ashirvad Centre, Shiv Anand and Shriram from Youth4Nation, and their families.

Guruji Vinay Vinekar founder of Institute of Universal Consciousness, Bengaluru and Society for Establishing Vishwa as a Kutumba - SEVAK also shared his views.