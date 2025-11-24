Cong infighting: Will continue as CM if high command decides, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Amid the leadership row, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he will continue as Chief Minister if the high command decides so.

He further reiterated on Monday that he will abide by the decision of the high command.

The statements have assumed significance as recently CM Siddaramaiah had asserted that he will be the CM for the full five-year term and he will present budgets for the rest of the term.

Siddaramaiah met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday night in Bengaluru and held a lengthy discussion.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur city on Monday, in response to questions about the power-sharing agreement and a possible leadership change, he said, “The final decision on all matters will be taken by the high command. I will do as instructed by the high command. If they want me to continue as the Chief Minister, I will continue. I will act as per the instructions of the high command.”

“We will abide by the decision of the high command. We have our high command. If it decides that I should continue, I will continue. Ultimately, both D.K. Shivakumar and I have to agree with what the high command says,” he added.

“Four to five months ago, I had approached the high command regarding a cabinet reshuffle. They had asked me to carry it out then. I suggested that the government complete two and a half years before the reshuffle. Now, I will do as instructed by the high command,” he said.

When asked whether Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would become the next Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah responded, “Why do you ask this when I have already said that I will follow the high command’s decision?”

“The BJP is all about lies. Do you know how much money we have spent on guarantees? We have spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore in two and a half years. I have always said that we will keep our promises. As assured, we have kept our word,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar received blessings from Naga sadhus at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday. The Naga sadhus told the media that they had blessed Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister. “I have come from Kashi. My name is Vedgiri Naga Baba. I have come here to give my blessings,” one of them said.

In Siddaramaiah’s hometown of Mysuru, special prayers were held by supporters and Kannada organisation activists, praying for Shivakumar to become the next Chief Minister. Posters of Shivakumar were displayed during the prayer rituals.

