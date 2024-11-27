Can't go back on govt schemes Karnataka Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid chaos over Congress MLA Gaviyappa's suggestion to drop a few guarantee schemes, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that Gaviyappa expressed his personal opinion, which has been addressed by the party. He said that they can't go back on the guarantees promised by the Karnataka government.

The senior Congress leader promised that the state government would provide those guarantees to the people.

"Any legislator asking for additional funds for his constituency is not wrong. So, MLA Gaviyappa is not wrong in asking for funds. But, he expressed his personal opinion regarding the guarantees. That (issue) has been taken by the party and government. We have promised the people of the state that we will give those guarantees. So we are implementing those guarantees and we cannot go back." Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, said that the Congress party was going to look into the statement made by MLA Gaviyappa on guarantee schemes. He assured that it was a commitment from the government to fulfil the five guarantees that were promised.

"As far as Congress MLA Gaviyappa's statement is concerned, it is his opinion. The party is going to look into his statement. As five guarantees are concerned, it is a commitment from the government, and sufficient funds have been allocated in the budget. So, there is no question of withdrawing the guarantees. It will be implemented with full force," Congress MLA Naseer Ahmed told ANI.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also emphasised that the party would issue a show cause notice to Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa for his recent statement on guarantees.

Speaking to reporters at Ambedkar Bhavan, Shivakumar said, "I don't believe that he has stated this. In case he has, we will issue a show cause notice seeking an explanation. We have given a word to the people of the state on the guarantees and we will stand by it at any cost. No MLA of the Congress party should question the guarantee schemes; we will initiate action if anyone does so."

This comes after Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, HR Gaviyappa, said that the poll guarantee schemes were straining the government's finances.

"Due to Guarantee schemes, it is becoming tough to give houses; we are also requesting CM to at least let go of two schemes like the Shakti scheme and give houses, let's see what CM decides; we'll stand with CM Whatever the decision, CM is also trying to mobilise the funds; we'll also stand with CM," he said.

As this happened, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Karnataka government, accusing it of not providing funds for development.

"It is not only Gaviyappa; this is the feeling of all the 224 MLAs; more so, the ruling party MLAs because they are unable to fulfil the promises in their constituency regarding development. Not even a single paisa has been given for development. There is no money for daily wagers, no money for contractors, no money for anganwadis, no money for ambulance drivers. Guarantees without any financial support will lead to the bankruptcy of the state," Bommai said. (ANI)