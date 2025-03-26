BJP expels Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for 6 years over indiscipline

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years over repeated violations of party discipline, citing his failure to adhere to previous warnings despite assurances of good behaviour, according to a letter issued by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee.

The letter addressed to Yatnal stated, "The Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 10th February 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behaviour and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices. It has accordingly been decided to expel you for 6 years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party, and you stand removed from any party position that you may have held until now."

Following his expulsion, Yatnal took to X and said, "The party has expelled me for 6 years for speaking against dynasty politics, corruption, reforms within the party, remove one man upmanship & request to develop North Karnataka. The party has rewarded me for 'Calling a Spade, a Spade. ' Certain vested interests have played their part in furthering their agenda successfully. The decision to suspend me will not deter my fight against corruption, family politics, and the development of North Karnataka & Hindutva. I will continue to serve my people with the same vigour & tenacity."

"I thank all the Karyakarthas, well-wishers, friends, acquaintances, Swamijis, Media, my Family, which has been a pillar of support & the almighty While I write this, I fondly remember what Purandara Dasaru said (in Kannada) "It is not a time for the truthful, but for the wicked, a good time is good, but a bad time is for the one who knows everything. It is not a time for those who are truthful to be auspicious for karmic sinners," Yatnal added. (ANI)