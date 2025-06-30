Assam man arrested for killing lover, dumping body into garbage truck in B'luru

Bengaluru, June 30 (IANS) The Bengaluru Police on Monday arrested a man from Assam on charges of murdering his lover, a mother of two children, and dumping her body into a garbage truck.

The case was reported under the jurisdiction of the Channammanakere Achukattu police station. The accused has been identified as Shamshuddin, a native of Assam, and the victim as Asha.

On Sunday, police discovered the body of an unidentified woman stuffed inside a gunny bag in a garbage truck. Following an investigation, they established the identity of the deceased.

Acting swiftly, the police gathered CCTV footage and other evidence, which led to the arrest of Shamshuddin.

According to police, Asha was a single mother of two and worked in a private company in Bengaluru. She had met Shamshuddin at her workplace, and the two developed a relationship. They were living together in the Hulimavu area.

Shamshuddin, who is already married and has children living with his family in Assam, reportedly had growing differences with Asha. Frequent quarrels ensued, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled her to death.

He then transported the body on a bike and dumped it in a parked garbage truck. Further investigation is underway to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

On June 9, close on the heels of the tragic Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya that rocked the nation, a shocking incident came to light from Bengaluru, where a software professional fatally stabbed his married lover 17 times as she was unable to meet him often after her husband became suspicious.

The incident occurred recently in a hotel room located in Poornaprajna Layout, within the limits of the Subramanyapura police station, according to police. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Harini, and the accused as 25-year-old Yashas, a techie.

In a gruesome incident, Mahalaxmi, a single working woman in Bengaluru, was killed on September 3, 2024, by her lover, who later chopped her body into more than 50 pieces and stuffed them into a refrigerator. The alleged killer, Mukthiranjan Roy, was found hanging from a tree near a crematorium in Bhuinpur village under Dhusuri police station in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

--IANS