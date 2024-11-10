Will send paper-leak, recruitment mafias to jail, end 'kharchi-parchi' culture in Jharkhand": PM Modi at Bokaro rally

Bokaro (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that if the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand, all the 'paper-leak mafias' and 'recruitment mafias' that were created by JMM-Congress, will be targeted and sent to jail.

Addressing a rally in Bokaro, PM Modi said that the BJP will provide employment to thousands of youth without any 'kharchi-parchi', similarly, to what the party did in Haryana.

The Prime Minister asserted that earlier, in Haryana, people had to pay a huge sum of money and wait for a letter from leaders to get a job, but when the BJP which formed government in the state made the 'kharchi-parchi' system disappear.

"In Haryana, when we formed our government, we gave jobs to thousands of youth. We will do the same if the BJP will form the government in Jharkhand. When the government was formed in Haryana for the third historic time, we gave government job orders to thousands of youths without any 'kharchi-parchi'. In Haryana, 'kharchi' means till the time you don't give money, you won't get a job while 'parchi' means you won't get the job until a senior leader writes a letter. We have buried both any 'kharchi-parchi' in Haryana. We will do the same in Jharkhand also," PM Modi said.

He stated, "Here, we will have one more target of destroying the 'paper-leak mafia' and 'recruitment mafia' created by the JMM and Congress. These paper leak and recruitment mafias, created by JMM-Congress will be targeted and all such people, who has played with the future of youth of Jharkhand, will be sent to jail."

" ...I want to promise you (people), once the govt is formed, to give these corrupt people strictest punishment, we will take this fight to the court. Your money will be spent on you only..." the Prime Minister said.

A large number of people were seen making their way to the venue of the PM's rally. Visuals showed an entire road packed with people proceeding to the rally.

The Prime Minister said that their government has spent lakhs of crores rupees on the development of Jharkhand, resulting in the renovation of more than 50 railway stations of the state, including Bokaro.

PM Modi stated, "We send the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi directly to the bank accounts of the farmers of Jharkhand and they receive the entire amount. Similarly, there are many highway, railway and airport works on which the central government spends directly; nobody gets a chance to cut corners. Our government has also spent lakhs of crores of rupees in Jharkhand. More than 50 railways stations in Jharkhand are renovated with advanced technologies, including Bokaro railway station."

Referring to the recently constructed airport in Bokaro, PM Modi said that it's his dream that people who wear "slippers" would travel in airplanes.

"Today, there is an airport in Bokaro. When BJP will form government here, airline services will commence. It's my dream that people who wear 'slippers', will go in the airplane... The BJP-NDA government is promoting new industries. We are also opening old closed factories in Jharkhand. Sindri fertilizer factory was also closed due to the bad policies of the previous governments... We started the Sindri fertilizer factory... Due to this, thousands of youth of Jharkhand have got employment," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that a BJP government is necessary in the state to drive out infiltrators.

"BJP-led government is needed in Jharkhand to drive out infiltrators," he said.

He alleged that both Congress and JMM were attempting to create a divide between SCs, STs, and OBCs saying it enjoyed power by creating divisions.

"Everyone needs to stay alert and aware of the major conspiracy by JMM and Congress. They can do anything for power," the PM stated.

"Congress has always been opposed to the unity of ST, SC, and OBC communities. After independence, as long as our Dalit community remained divided, Congress enjoyed power at the Centre based on the policy of 'divide and rule'," he said.

"However, once the communities united, Congress never again managed to form a government with a full majority at the Centre," the Prime Minister said.

Voting for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. (ANI)