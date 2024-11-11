Way Champai Soren was humiliated, removed is insult to entire tribal community: Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Saraikela (Jharkhand): In a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the way Champai Soren was humiliated and removed from the Chief Minister post, is not just an insult to him but to the entire tribal community.

Addressing a public rally here today, Shah said, "Champai Soren has been loyal for so many years, standing with Hemantji, but how he was humiliated and removed is not just an insult to Champai Soren but an insult to the entire tribal community. The main issue was that Champai Soren stated that corruption should stop, but the JMM was not willing to end it."

He dropped a bombshell, alleging that a staggering amount of cash was seized from a Congress leader's residence, overwhelming 27 counting machines. Specifically, Rs 30 crore was confiscated from Alamgir Alam's house, raising questions about the source of these funds.

"At Alamgir Alam's house, 30 crore rupees were seized. Whose money is this? All this money was sent by Modi ji for the people of Jharkhand, which Hemant Soren's government devoured. Make a BJP government, and all these people will be behind bars," he said.

The Union Home Minister further accused CM Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government that committs scams regularly.

"They (JMM-Congress-RJD) committed a scam of 1,000 crore rupees in MGNREGA, a land scam of 300 crore rupees, committed a mining scam of 1,000 crore rupees, and a liquor scam worth thousands of crores. This is a government that commits scams. On one side, the INDIA alliance works to make their workers millionaires, while Modi ji is working to make our sisters 'Lakhpati Didi' (self-reliant with wealth)," he said.

He also asserted that if the BJP comes into power in the state, then strict action will be taken against paper leak perpetrators.

"In Hemant Soren's government, there was corruption, and exam papers were leaked. After the BJP government comes into power, we will turn these paper leakers upside down to teach them a lesson," Shah said.

"In Maharashtra, Congress has promised to provide reservation to Muslims. If they do this, they will have to reduce the reservation for Adivasis and Dalits. Will the people of Jharkhand accept this? Don't worry; we won't let anyone touch the reservation for Adivasis, Dalits, and backward classes," he added.

Shah also alleged that when Champai Soren raised the issue of infiltration, Hemant Soren told him to resign from his ministerial position.

"The population of Adivasis is declining, while infiltrators are increasing. If the BJP government is formed, we will eliminate infiltration completely. We will bring a law where, if an infiltrator marries a tribal girl, the woman's land cannot be transferred in his name," Amit Shah said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

—ANI