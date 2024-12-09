Special Session of Jharkhand Assembly Begins: Swearing-in, Speaker Election, and Key Agendas Unveiled

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The special session of the sixth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began on Monday, marking the start of the newly formed government in the state.

Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore stated that the Vidhan Sabha session will last for four days.

"The Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha session will run from December 9 to 12. The first two days will involve the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected MLAs. The oath can be administered in 20 languages. The second important agenda is the election of the Speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly," Kishore said.

He further added, "There will also be a debate on the Governor's address and a discussion on the second supplementary budget. Over the last five years, the state has seen development that was not seen in the previous 19 years. If the opposition makes any false accusations, we will condemn it."

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and State BJP President Babulal Marandi arrived at the assembly, emphasising the opposition's role in safeguarding democracy. "The opposition will continue to work to protect democracy," Marandi said.

When asked about sitting in the opposition benches in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Champai Soren responded, "It (joining BJP) is not new. This has happened before."

Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren, who took the oath of office on November 28 for a second consecutive term, arrived at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly with his wife, Kalpana Soren, as the Assembly's special session began today following the government formation.

Jairam Kumar Mahato, President of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) and newly elected MLA, expressed his commitment to upholding the people's faith in the democratic process. "The faith of lakhs of people remains intact inside the assembly complex. This is the temple of democracy... I will enter the Assembly for the first time and carry the hopes of the people," Mahato said.

As the special session of the Jharkhand Assembly commenced today, State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Co-operation Shilpi Neha Tirkey said, "Since the day I took the oath (as a minister), I have realised this is a big responsibility."

BJP MLA Purnima Das arrived at the Jharkhand Assembly at the start of the special session and remarked, "It is a very important day for me. I will raise my voice in this assembly for justice and the benefit of the people of my constituency."

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari confirmed on Sunday that Ravindra Mahato from the Jamtara constituency would be the Speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.(ANI)