Chaibasa: An encounter took place between security forces including Jharkhand Police and 209 CoBRA battalion, and naxals in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district. Body of one naxal has been recovered so far. A few more are reported to be injured.

According to Police, two INSAS rifles have been recovered from the site. The operation and search are ongoing. More details awaited, said the police. (ANI)