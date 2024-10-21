Junior doctor dies after falling from 3rd floor of Jharkhand hostel

Ranchi: A junior doctor on Monday died after allegedly falling off the third floor of hostel with his female friend at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) campus in Jharkhand, police said.

The incident was reported late on October 20 night from the block number 4 hostel.

The deceased has been identified as Akash, a second-year postgraduate student and the woman has been hospitalised with injuries..

According to police, prima facie it appears to be a suicide case and more details will be ascertained after an investigation

Rajeev Ranjan, PRO, RIMS said that the security heard of the facilty heard a loud thud noise after the pair allegedly jumped from the floor.

Also Read: ECI appoints Ajay Singh as Jharkhand DGP

Speaking to ANI, the RIMS public relations official said, "Last night around 10:30 pm, an orthopaedic student of second year jumped from the third floor of the hostel. The boy had jumped with another girl, however, we do not know details about the girl who does not belong to RIMS. Guards rushed on the spot after receiving the information."

Further, the official said that the woman who suffered shoulder injuries has recovered.

"Both were admitted to the hospital. However, Aakash passed away after two hours. The female is out of danger but has suffered injuries on her shoulder. No life-threatening injuries as such."

"We do not know if it was a suicide or not. The CCTV footage are being checked and further investigation is being carried out," the RIMS official said.

—ANI