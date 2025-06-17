Jharkhand: Woman kills husband by poisoning food 36 days after marriage, arrested

Garhwa: Following the sensational honeymoon murder case in which Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly killed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, another gruesome case of spousal murder has emerged from Jharkhand’s Garhwa district.

A 22-year-old woman allegedly poisoned and killed her husband just 36 days after their wedding, police officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sunita, was arrested on Monday evening and is being sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident came to light after the victim’s mother, Rajmati Devi, filed a complaint accusing her daughter-in-law of murder.

As per the FIR, the deceased, Budhnath Singh, a resident of Bahokundar village under Ranka police station limits, was married to Sunita, daughter of Raghunath Singh of Vishunpur village in Chhattisgarh’s Ramchandrapur police station area, on May 11 this year.

Trouble reportedly began the day after the wedding when Sunita returned to her parental home. She expressed her displeasure with the marriage, stating that she did not like Budhnath at all and would not live with him.

However, family members from both sides tried to save the marriage. A panchayat was held on June 5, following which Sunita returned to her marital home with Budhnath.

On June 14, the couple visited Ramanujganj market in Chhattisgarh. Police say Sunita allegedly convinced Budhnath to buy pesticide from the market under the pretext that she needed it for agricultural use.

It is alleged that on the night of June 15, Sunita mixed the pesticide into her husband's food. Budhnath was found dead the next morning after he failed to wake up.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the cause of death will be confirmed after the report is received.

Confirming the arrest, the Ranka police station in-charge said, “We have taken the deceased’s wife into custody based on the mother’s complaint. Post-mortem is being done. We will know the cause of the death after the report comes. Further investigation is underway.”

--IANS