Two intruders killed as Army foils infiltration bid on J&K LoC, local 'guide' caught

Jammu: The Army said on Monday that it has thwarted an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) by terrorists in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, and two infiltrators have been neutralised.

A defence ministry spokesman said here that several terrorists were neutralised, while a guide, who was facilitating the infiltration, was captured alive, and a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

“On June 29, alert troops detected suspicious movement in the Keri sector of Rajouri, a known infiltration route. This comes days before the commencement of the Amarnath yatra. Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating group of heavily armed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists," said the official.

In the ensuing firefight, the troops inflicted casualties on the terrorist group, with preliminary reports confirming the neutralisation of at least two terrorists. One local guide, suspected of aiding the infiltrators, was apprehended during the operation, the official further said.

The search operation that followed led to the recovery of weapons, explosives, and other war-like stores, underscoring the scale of the planned terrorist activity.

“The Army’s prompt action prevented a potential threat to peace and stability in the region, particularly in the wake of heightened tensions following recent cross-border incidents. The captured guide is under interrogation to uncover further details about the infiltration network and its links to Pakistan-based terror outfits," the official added.

Following this, the Army has intensified surveillance and deployed additional resources to ensure no further breaches occur along the LoC.

“Security forces remain on high alert across the Poonch and Rajouri districts to track down any remaining threats,” the Army spokesman said.

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 civilians were killed, the Army, police and other security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers. A 24/7 vigil is maintained on the LoC and the International Border to ensure zero infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists trained and sheltered by Pakistan.

--IANS