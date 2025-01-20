Tourists Flock to Snow-Covered Guldanda Meadow in Bhaderwah Amid Chillai Kalan

Doda: A huge influx of tourists thronged to the famous Guldanda meadow of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on Monday.

This comes after the authorities allowed traffic movement on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway after the clearance of snow upto Guldanda.

The Guldanda meadow is covered in a large amount of snow where tourists were seen enjoying.

This site of Bhaderwah has emerged as a favourite destination of the Jammu region as tourists are thronging from different parts of the country to enjoy the mundane beauty.

The snow-filled Guldanda meadow of Bhaderwah located at a height of more than 10,000 feet above sea level is attracting the heavy influx of tourists to enjoy the snow in the famous tourist destination of Jammu region in the territory.

Tourists are also enjoying the beauty of snow at Guldanda Meadow and describing it as one of the best places to visit. They also appealed to others to visit Bhaderwah and explore it.

It is notable that after a heavy snowfall, the roads leading to Guldanda and other tourist destinations were closed but with the efforts of the District Administration led by DC Doda Harvinder Singh and BRO, the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot highway has been restored and traffic movement has been allowed for the visitors.

Meanwhile, scenic visuals have also emerged from Srinagar's Dal Lake amidst the cold wave in the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature in Srinagar is -2°C and the maximum is 7°C with a forecast of a partly cloudy sky.

Notably, the period of Chillai Kalan has started in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a 40-day period of extreme cold in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

Also known as Chilla-i-Kalan, meaning "forty days of intense cold," this period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow.

The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. (ANI)