Tourists Flock to Bhaderwah's Guldanda Meadow After Heavy Snowfall

Bhaderwah: A large number of tourists have thronged Guldanda meadow in Bhaderwah to experience the snowfall.

The scenic destination has witnessed a surge in visitors, boosting local tourism and winter activities following the restoration of the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot National Highway.

Tourists visiting Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir are captivated by its pristine snowfall, with many describing the experience as a dream come true.

Families and groups of friends were seen throwing snowballs at each other while children excitedly built snowmen.

Some tourists lay on the soft snow, making snow angels, while others capture the breathtaking scenery on their phones and cameras.

Many are seen trekking through the snow-covered meadows, enjoying the crisp mountain air and the serene beauty of the landscape.

The joy and excitement are evident as visitors laugh, cheer, and soak in the winter wonderland experience.

After witnessing its breathtaking snow-clad mountains and untouched beauty, visitors drew comparisons to popular winter destinations like Manali and Kasol.

A tourist in Bhaderwah spoke to ANI and said, "I wanted to visit Kashmir, and everybody suggested that I come to Bhaderwah to watch the snow. I had only seen such a scenic place in movies, and today, I got to witness it. I am really ecstatic after watching the snow."

Another tourist said, "I had watched such snow-clad moutains and the beauty of the landscape in my dreams and watched it myself here today. Everybody should come and witness this."

"We have been to Manali and other areas where there is snowfall, but the snow here in Bhaderwah is much cleaner and beautiful," said another tourist.

"We have come here from Katra. Me and my 5 brothers and I were supposed to go to Kashmir, but we witnessed so much snow here that we do not wish to leave this place," said another.

The Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot National Highway, also known as NH-44 (formerly NH-204), is a significant road connecting Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab, passing through Basholi.

The highway starts in Bhaderwah, a town in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, travels through Basholi, and terminates in Pathankot, a town in Punjab.

This highway is a crucial link between the Jammu and Kashmir region and the rest of India, facilitating transportation and trade. (ANI)