This has to be stopped Former DGP of J&K SP Vaid expresses concern over Bangladesh situation

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid expressed concern over the arrest of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das and the rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh, saying "This has to be stopped"

Vaid remarks come after a group of group of retired judges' bureaucrats and a sitting MP sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene in the matter of rising violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speaking with ANI, Vaid said, "Around 75 people including retired judges, Army veterans, IAS officers, forest service officers and other eminent citizens have written a letter to the PM. The Hindus are facing atrocities in Bangladesh. This has to be stopped."

He expressed concern over the " impact " of Bangladesh's current situation on India. He asserted that the situation "is not an internal matter" and should be raised in the United Nations.

"This will affect not only Bangladesh but the surrounding regions too. Imagine, its impact on India. It can create disturbance in the whole region. This is not an internal matter. It should be raised in the UN and international bodies," he said.

He further urged PM Modi to speak to international bodies like the UN about Bangladesh's situation. He stated that the neighbouring country "should" be forced to ensure the safety of minorities.

"The PM of India is a global leader. The people listen to him. If he speaks to the UN the people will listen. Bangladesh should be forced to ensure the safety of its minority communities" he said.

The letter was sent to PM Modi on November 27.

"The immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious leaders who have been unjustly arrested is essential. All charges against them should be dropped, and their rights to peacefully protest and voice their concerns should be upheld," read the letter.

The group has also urged the PM Modi-led Central government to take the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari to international platforms such as the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, and other relevant international forums.

"We call for the application of targeted international sanctions against Bangladesh, particularly against those individuals and entities complicit in religious persecution and human rights violations. These sanctions should be aimed at pressuring the Bangladeshi government to end its complicity in these atrocities and to protect the rights of religious minorities," the letter read.

The situation between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON continues to worsen since the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges, which has led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh.

Following the priest's arrest, a petition was filed by a lawyer demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, calling it a "radical organization" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media. The petition sparked another political row in Bangladesh. (ANI)