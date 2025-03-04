The Officer's IAS Coaching Institute Inaugurated in Rajouri for Civil Services Aspirants

Rajouri: The Officer's IAS, a premier coaching institute, has opened its center in Rajouri, providing a major relief to students who previously had to travel outside the district for civil services coaching. The institute was inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Gaurav Sikarwar (IPS), and aims to offer high-quality coaching for competitive examinations, including the UPSC, JKAS, JKPS, JKPSI, and Naib Tehsildar exams.

Addressing the civil aspirants, SSP Rajouri Gaurav Sikarwar highlighted the importance of dedicated preparation for competitive exams.

"Daily preparation is essential. There will be ups and downs, but continuous improvement is key. Whether guidance comes from Rajouri or elsewhere, it is a significant relief that aspirants now have a platform in their district," he said.

Preeti Sharma, Director of The Officer's IAS, emphasized the institute's success rate and the benefits of its integrated courses. "Our success rate is very high. If we take 30 students in a batch, more than 50 percent of them achieve success. We established this institute in Jammu in 2016, and now we are expanding to Rajouri to cater to aspiring candidates," she stated.

Local students and aspirants welcomed the launch of the coaching center, calling it a much-needed initiative. Shamila Shafiq expressed her appreciation, stating, "This is a great step, especially for students who previously could not afford to travel outside the district for coaching."

Similarly, Payees Choudhary, speaking to ANI, noted, "There was a high demand for a dedicated coaching center in Rajouri for civil services aspirants. Institutes from Jammu have had strong performances, and this will be an excellent platform for students who cannot relocate for preparation."

Umar Choudhary, a recent postgraduate in Political Science, said, "Many students had to travel to Jammu, but some could not afford it. This institute is a great opportunity, especially for girls who now have access to quality coaching within Rajouri."

The Officer's IAS has clarified that it is an independent entity and should not be confused with First IAS Institute, which has branches in Delhi and Gurgaon. The institute boasts an experienced faculty from Jammu and Delhi, offering personalized coaching with limited batch sizes.

The new center is expected to benefit aspirants from Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi, making competitive exam preparation more accessible within the region.(ANI)