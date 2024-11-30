Textile sourcing fair organised in Srinagar to boost local artisans

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir): Jammu & Kashmir trade promotion organisation on Friday organised 'Textile sourcing fair 2024' in in Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Srinagar.

The J&K Textile Sourcing Fair witnessed a huge gathering of buyers from India and abroad, making a valuable contribution to the growth and development of the textile industry and benefiting local artisans, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs.

Speaking to ANI, Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director, J&K trade promotion organisation, said, "This premier fair serves as a vital gathering point for buyers, suppliers, and industry stakeholders from both India and abroad, fostering collaboration and innovation within the textile sector. A total of 37 buyer's delegates take part in this fair while 17 buyers delegates from different states of the country take part in this fair. The J&K Textile Sourcing Fair aims to significantly contribute to the growth and development of our textile industry. The fair not only showcases the rich heritage and craftsmanship of local artisans but also opens doors for manufacturers and entrepreneurs to expand their networks and explore new market opportunities."

