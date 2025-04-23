Terror Attack: 26 Dead

Carnage In Pahalgam: 26 Dead, Many Injured...No holds barred broad daylight freewheeling terror / ultra attack shoot out carnage in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir, leaving many dead, so many injured; at the time of reporting this, official reports are 26 dead.

Kashmir Shivers

Kashmir Shivers: Responsible for such mass shoot out in such freewheeling Kashmir shootout is the front organisation of Laskar-e-Taiba, TRF = The Resistance Front. Their personnel dressed in military outfits indulged in the shootout that left so many killed, 26, till the time of writing. Many injured.

Kashmir Terrorist Attack Fallout

Being widely termed as fully contrived, perfectly executed, "mission accomplished" Kashmir Terrorist Attack, all hell breaks loose in that state.

No Check, No Control

From the mass shoot out, it is clearly evident that the "ultra situation" in Kashmir is still all pervasive with no check, no control.

Advance Information Lacks

From the open broad daylight shooting, it is fully apparent that advance (intelligence) information abysmally lacks in that state. If there is advance system in vogue in the state, the shoot outs could perhaps have been prevented well in advance. But nothing of that sort happened. Resultwise, the shooters had a freewheeling time at their sweet will knowing no control of any kind.

Innocent Killed, Injured

Officially, 26 innocent killed, many (?) innocent injured. No details of them. Why be silent on them? Why conceal their identities? Officially, reportedly, trains are being plied to ferry those alive.

Why State Government Silent?

Stunning all, the J&K state government is silent though the shoot out took place in their land. Why so, it is still an undisclosed mystery. Has the state government raised its hands in utter hopelessness?

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Strange Gesture

J&K Chief Minister Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's gesture strange. As of now, he has not yet openly criticised the open shootouts, death of, injuries of innocent. That way, his gestures are suspect to many.

Rahul Gandhi Worried

Worried, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the Central Home Minister Amit Shah. The Minister expressed his deep concern, move to do every thing possible to keep the situation controlled, nab the shooters et al.

What Now?

Intense search operations to locate the shooters are currently on...Hopes for success for that are high, say insiders.