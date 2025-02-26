Srinagar Police arrest 4 highway robbers impersonating as police commandos

Srinagar: Srinagar Police on Wednesday cracked down on a gang of highway robbers who were impersonating police commandos to loot trucks during nighttime.

The arrests came after a complaint from Chanchal Singh, a truck driver from Haryana, who reported being stopped and robbed at gunpoint in Maloora, Shalteng, on February 22.

Srinagar Police has apprehended a gang of robbers who were posing as Police Commandos to loot trucks during nighttime. "The operation led to the recovery of dummy guns, a vehicle, black uniforms, and other incriminating materials used in the crime," Srinagar Police said in a statement on social media platform X on Wednesday.

On February 22, 2025, Police Station Shalteng received a complaint from Chanchal Singh, son of Sher Singh, a resident of Haryana, stating that during the night hours, unidentified individuals stopped his vehicle at Maloora, Shalteng, and robbed him of cash and valuables at gunpoint. Based on this complaint, an FIR (No. 15 U/S 307, 126(2), 3(5)) was registered, and an investigation was launched," added the post.

The police swiftly registered an FIR and launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of four suspects from different areas of Srinagar. The accused, identified as Sahil Ahmad Sheikh, Aqib Ahmad Sheikh, Arbaz Ahmad Wani, and Faisal Ahmad Shah, specifically targeted trucks with out-of-state registration numbers, choosing isolated stretches of the highway to carry out their crimes.

"Acting swiftly, Srinagar Police formed multiple teams and conducted an extensive search operation. Within days, 04 accused persons were identified and arrested from different areas of the city. They have been identified as: Sahil Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narakh Budgam; Aqib Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narkarah Budgam; Arbaz Ahmad Wani, son of Hilal Ahmad Wani, resident of SD Colony Batmaloo and Faisal Ahmad Shah, son of Azad Ahmad Shah, resident of Nowhatta," read the post.

The gang used dummy guns and black commando uniforms to intimidate drivers before robbing them of cash, ATM cards, and other valuables. The police recovered two dummy guns, nine mobile phones, a car, cash, and black uniforms from the gang.

"The investigation led to the seizure of two dummy guns, nine mobile phones, a Swift vehicle, ATM cards, cash, and black commando uniforms used in the crime. The accused specifically targeted trucks with registration numbers from outside the Union Territory, choosing desolate highway stretches during nighttime to execute their crimes. They intimidated drivers using dummy guns while dressed in black commando uniforms before robbing them of cash, ATM cards, and other valuables," added the post.

What's more alarming is that the arrested individuals have multiple criminal cases registered against them in various police stations across Jammu & Kashmir. This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and cooperation between citizens and law enforcement agencies to combat crime.

"Pertinently, the arrested individuals are history-sheeters with multiple cases registered against them in various police stations across Jammu & Kashmir. Srinagar Police reiterates its commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities or criminal incidents to the nearest police station to help safeguard society," said Srinagar Police. (ANI)