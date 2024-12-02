Srinagar Fog shrouds Dal Lake houseboats and shikaras float in silence

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 2 (ANI): Fog and mist gripped the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, creating an ethereal and dreamlike atmosphere heralding the winter season in Kashmir.

The low visibility made the surrounding landscape--the distant snow-capped mountains, the shikaras (traditional wooden boats), and the willows along the shore--appear as faint silhouettes.

The shrouded lake, typically vibrant and picturesque with 'shikaras' (houseboats) became barely visible through the fog, adding to the quiet and creating an aura of calm and stillness.

Speaking to ANI about the fog, Shayan, who was out for a morning run said, "The fog has increased from the past two days. It gets even more dense after 8-9 am. People with shikara business have a lot of issues doing their work. I go out running in the morning and face difficulty breathing. Visibility has reduced immensely."

Another individual, Shaqir Ahmed said, "Fog has increased a lot, it's been two days. Today it is still less than yesterday. It has not snowed yet in Srinagar, which has also raised some concerns. The people with businesses here are facing troubles."

As winter envelops Srinagar, the fog hangs heavy over the city, cloaking the ancient Mughal gardens, the bustling markets, and the charming old streets.

The majestic Himalayan mountains that usually stand tall and proud in the distance are obscured by the low-lying fog. Their snow-covered peaks may appear as faint shadows, barely visible through the haze, giving the entire landscape a dreamlike quality.

People move quietly, wrapped in warm Pashmina shawls and Kashmiri pherans, their faces hidden behind scarves or masks.

The fog also brings a chill to the air, but there's warmth to be found in the hearths of Kashmiri homes. Inside, families huddle around traditional kangris (firepots), the orange glow from the flames casting a comforting light through windows blurred by frost.

Saffron tea (Kahwa) fills the air with a fragrant warmth, as people gather inside to escape the cold outside, where the fog swirls and the world feels suspended.

In winter, the fog makes Srinagar feel like a forgotten city from another time--full of mystery, quiet beauty, and a peaceful serenity that's hard to find elsewhere.

The vibrant life of the city continues in this subdued, almost ghostly atmosphere, where every corner holds the potential for discovery, yet everything seems to be quietly waiting. (ANI)