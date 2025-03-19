Should work towards reintegration of Kashmir pandits beyond segregation: PDP's Waheed Para

Jammu: People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para on Wednesday emphasized the need for a more nuanced approach to rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits, moving beyond relief and rehabilitation.

He stressed that the community has suffered greatly, and their issues are deeply rooted in pain, trauma, dignity, and identity.

"We have raised an issue about Kashmir pandits that the government should not see this as an issue of rehabilitation relief for consumers. Kashmir pandits have lost so much. This is an issue of pain and trauma for a community; they need respect, they need dignity. There is an issue of dignity and identity of Kashmir pandits, and we need to address the pain," told Para to ANI.

Para urged the government to increase district-level coordination with Kashmiri Pandits and ensure constant engagement to address their concerns on a faster basis.

He also highlighted the importance of reintegrating Kashmiri Pandits into society beyond segregation and not viewing them solely as migrants.

"District-level coordination with Kashmir pandits and the government should increase, and there should be constant engagement. It should be addressed on a faster basis, and the larger point is again that we should not see Kashmir pandits as a migrant issue... we should work towards the reintegration of Kashmir pandits beyond segregation," said Para.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra asserted that dialogue can solve any problem.

"I neither want to make it country-specific nor party-specific nor person-specific. I believe that in any war, any bad relations or any such cross-border conflict, the last resort for everything is dialogue. According to me, the door of dialogue should never be closed, and dialogue should continue. It is the final solution to any issue," Karra said.

On February 3, All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS), led by its president Ravinder Pandita, met with Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, in New Delhi.

According to a press release, during the meeting, AIKS presented a memorandum seeking the declaration of Kashmiri Pandits as a minority community and the establishment of a dedicated commission to address their concerns within the Jammu & Kashmir region.

Pandita discussed the current situation of Kashmiri Hindus, pointing out the irony that they are considered a minority in Jammu & Kashmir but a majority in the union territory as a whole.

As per the release, Pandita emphasized that the demand has become more significant following the abrogation of Article 370 and the unification of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the importance of these issues in the current political landscape.

The release stated, "In recognition of the minister's time and consideration, AIKS presented Kiren Rijiju with a Sharda shawl and a portrait."

The Indian government has taken various steps to support the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, including the creation of 3,000 additional state government jobs and 6,000 transit accommodations in the Kashmir Valley, at a cost of Rs. 1,080 crore and Rs. 920 crore, respectively. (ANI)