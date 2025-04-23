Search Operations Launched After Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam, J-K

Pahalgam: Following the terror attack which rocked Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed multiple people and injured many others, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

Security has been beefed up since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets being deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

With the situation tense in the area, some tourists have decided to cut short their trips too.

One of the tourists, Sameer Bhardwaj from Delhi, had plans to visit places in Pahalgam, but he said he will be returning to the National Capital now.

"We have been in Kashmir for the last three days. We had plans for Pahalgam, but since the situation is not good here, we are leaving for Delhi... What happened here is very wrong. Such a thing has happened in Pahalgam for the first time," the tourist told ANI.

National Conference Leader Shekh Bashir Ahmad, while condemning the attack, also called it a conspiracy to disrupt the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. With the union territories dependent on the tourist season, he said that this terror attack is meant to stop the flow of tourists in the area.

"This is a conspiracy against Jammu and Kashmir, to delay the economy of the region. There is no religion of people like this, no religion says to kill people...People had gone there for holidays, but innocent people were attacked. The people of Jammu and Kashmir (JK) should understand this conspiracy. There is a yatra which is supposed to happen, tourists are coming in, the economy of Jammu and Kashmir is from tourism," senior National Conference leader Shekh Bashir Ahmad told ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a briefing meeting with EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials immediately after landing in Delhi from Saudi Arabia.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, took place earlier on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location. (ANI)