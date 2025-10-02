Sajad Lone accuses J&K CM of creating confusion on advisor’s appointment then blaming ‘misleading reports’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Legislator and President of the Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Lone on Thursday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of creating confusion about the appointment of his advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani and then blaming others for the confusion.

Sajad Lone said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday, “CM sahib says that someone has been spreading misleading reports about the appointment of his advisor. But isn’t it CM sahib who started it all and literally scripted the misleading reports, whilst in conversation with an NC Halqa President, in a talk show.

“Is this also Markaz ki chaal? Or is it CM sahib ki chaal? Is there yet another conspiracy?

“Hilarity is being redefined in this government. They may not be able to deliver governance. But they are certainly doing a great job at Clownery.”

The confusion basically arose when Chief Minister Abdullah said that his government was facing a lot of issues in delivering on its promises to the people of the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Abdullah had said that the appointment of his advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani had still not been approved by the Lieutenant Governor and that Wani was functioning as his advisor voluntarily and without any salary.

Some reports later interpreted this as saying that the advisor of the chief minister was functioning without proper confirmation of his status by the Lieutenant Governor.

The Union Territory government later recirculated the order approved by Chief Minister Abdullah, which had appointed Nasir Aslam Wani as the advisor to the chief minister.

It is the accompanying confusion to this development that Sajad Lone is blaming on the chief minister and the chief minister is attributing the confusion to ‘misleading reports’.

It must be mentioned that Nasir Aslam Wani has been functioning as the Chief Minister’s advisor since the elected government came to power in October 2024.

He has been attending to grievances of the people of the Union Territory and regularly making efforts to address those grievances.

--IANS