Restoration Work on Gurez-Bandipora, Dawar-Tulail Roads After Snowfall

Bandipora: The Kashmir valley has been covered under a thick blanket of snow for the past several days.

Although snowfall and these layers of snow may look breathtaking and mesmerising, it also hampers the daily activities of the people residing there.

During this time of Chillai Kalan, the Gurez-Bandipora road and Dawar-Tulail road were closed after a thick blanket of snow covered the road, disrupting the traffic movement in the area.

However, the restoration work started on Tuesday and is underway at Gurez-Bandipora Road and Dawar-Tulail Road which were closed due to snowfall.

The visuals shared by the SDM of Gurez showed that an earth-moving machine is working continuously to remove snow from the area.

Meanwhile, the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar remained serene amid the cold wave that gripped the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature would be 1 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature would be 21 degrees Celsius for Srinagar today accompanied by a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing the period of Chillai Kalan. It is a 40-day period of extreme cold in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley. It started on December 21st and will remain till January 31st.

Also known as Chilla-i-Kalan, meaning "forty days of intense cold," this period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow.

The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The whole north of India is gripped in the cold wave. On Tuesday morning, a layer of fog covered Delhi while a dense layer of fog covered Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature for today is 11°C in Delhi with a forecast of moderate fog. Apart from that, rain is expected in several parts of Delhi NCR on January 22 and 23.

As per the weather update shared by the IMD, rainfall is also expected in several North Indian states including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, the temperature will remain normal and there are predictions of a cold wave. (ANI)