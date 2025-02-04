Rajouri District Launches Solid Waste Management Unit for Cleaner Environment

Rajouri: The District Administration of Rajouri has established a solid waste management unit in Sunderbani Tehsil to enhance waste collection and processing in the region.

The initiative, led by the Municipal Council Rajouri, involves door-to-door waste collection using five vehicles and staff from MC Sunderbani.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Officer, MC Sunderbani said, "This is Solid Waste Management Plant. Door-to-door collection from 13 wards by the workers."

He continued, "Collected waste is transported to the unit, where it undergoes segregation and processing. Plastic waste is kept separately, while non-biodegradable is treated properly and is converted into organic fertilizer."

He urged the locals to not throw the waste into water bodies but in turn give the waste to the workers so that the water bodies and the surroundings are kept clean.

He says that the fertilizer has gained popularity among local farmers engaged in organic farming.

"All of the produce is sold out quickly as everyone is recognising the effect of Urea on the crops and the health of people", Kumar said.

The project offers several benefits, including revenue generation through the sale of plastic waste and organic fertilizer, maintaining cleanliness in the area, and creating job opportunities for local workers.

Earlier on January 25, A containment zone and section 144 was imposed in the Badhal village of Rajouri district due to the outbreak of an unidentified illness that has claimed 17 lives.

District administration authorities have established checkpoints on all routes leading to the village and have bene providing facilities from ration to drinking water. Additionally, restrictions were imposed on public and private gatherings to prevent the spread of the mysterious disease. Medical teams have also been deployed to the villages to provide treatment and conduct tests in order to identify the cause of the illness.

A central team of experts has been investigating the cause of the deaths, and over 200 samples have been sent for testing to different institutes. Security checks are being conducted to allow any individual to enter the restricted areas. (ANI)