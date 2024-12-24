Poonch Locals Embrace Traditional Warmth as Temperatures Drop Below 15°C in Jammu & Kashmir

Poonch: Locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district are turning to traditional methods like wood fires and steaming cups of tea to combat the chill, as temperatures plummeted below 15 degrees Celsius.

In Srinagar too, the surface of Dal Lake has frozen as with minimum temperature recorded at minus six degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated light rain snow in Jammu and Kashmir till December 30.

The weather department has also issued a yellow warning on December 24 and 25 with isolated cold waves in the region.

Meanwhile, North India is reeling under cold weather with temperatures plummeting across several states. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with a thin layer of fog enveloping parts of the national capital. On Monday, the minimum temperature stood at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reached 20 degrees Celsius.

Homeless took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in the national capital.

In Rajasthan, the cold weather persisted, significantly impacting daily life due to the falling temperatures. In Bikaner, the temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, Srinagar experienced a minimum temperature of -7 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, as reported by the IMD.

Additionally, dense fog conditions and a cold wave are expected to prevail from December 23 to 25 in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was classified in the 'severe' category on Tuesday, with visibility limited by the fog. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 401 at 8 AM. On the previous day, the AQI also fell into the 'severe' category, measuring 403 at 7 am.

Specific AQI readings included 417 in Alipur, 423 in Anand Vihar, 425 in RK Puram, and 402 at ITO.

An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). (ANI)