One of biggest projects since Independence: Top Railway Board official ahead of Chenab Bridge inauguration

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of monumental infrastructure projects, including Chenab Bridge - the world's highest railway bridge and flag off the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train from Katra to Srinagar.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity of the Railway Board hailed the occasion as one of the most historic milestones since India’s independence.

“On this historic day, by the grace of Mata Vaishno Devi, PM Modi is dedicating to the nation a project that is being discussed across the world. If we look at the time since independence, this is one of the largest projects in the country,” he stated.

At the heart of the day’s significance is the Chenab Bridge, an engineering marvel that now holds the distinction of being the highest arch railway bridge in the world. Spanning the deep Chenab River gorge, the bridge has been lauded globally for its structural and strategic importance.

“The project is the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest arch bridge — which is drawing global attention,” Kumar emphasised.

“This marks a proud and historic moment for all of us,” Kumar added.

The day also marked a new era in rail connectivity for the people of Kashmir, as two sets of Vande Bharat Express trains began service, one each from either end in the morning and again in the afternoon. These ultra-modern trains are expected to complete their journeys in just three hours, stopping at Banihal Station en route.

As PM Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 46,000 crore, the sentiment across the region is one of optimism and pride.

For Kashmiris, this day symbolised the realisation of a dream more than 70 years in the making, bridging the physical and psychological gap between the Valley and the rest of the nation.

With the rollout of advanced rail networks and globally acclaimed infrastructure, Jammu and Kashmir stands at the threshold of a new developmental dawn, one that promises connectivity, prosperity, and renewed hope for future generations.

--IANS

rs/mr