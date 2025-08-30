Nature's fury: 10 killed, 3 missing in J&K landslide, cloudburst (Ld)

Jammu: Ten people were killed and three went missing in the landslide and cloudburst that hit Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi and Ramban districts overnight.

State government officials said that seven people died in a landslide that flattened a residential house in the Mahore area of Reasi district on Friday night.

The officials said that the incident occurred after intense overnight showers lashed the area.

"Among the seven dead are a couple and their five children. Heavy rain in the Badder village of Mahore in Reasi triggered the landslide. A rescue operation is underway. A massive landslide occurred at Mahore village, where a temporary dwelling (Kacha House) was hit. In this incident, seven people have died," they said.

The deceased family members have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, 38, resident of Baddar village, Mahore, Wazira Begum, 35, and their children Bilal Ahmed, 13, Mohd Mustafa, 11, Mohd Adil, eight, Mohd Mubarak, six and Mohd Wasim, five.

Three people died overnight in a cloudburst incident in the Rajgarh area of Ramban in the Jammu division.

Officials confirmed that efforts are being made to provide urgent relief to the victims' families while search and rescue operations continue.

According to the administration, many houses were damaged in the incident, with some completely washed away by the force of the floodwaters.

Rescue teams are conducting continuous searches across the affected region to locate those missing. Temporary relief camps have also been established to provide shelter for displaced families and ensure access to food, water, and basic medical care.

According to rescue officials, the situation is being watched, and additional teams are being deployed if required.

As rivers and streams continue to rise rapidly due to incessant rainfall, the administration has appealed to residents to remain vigilant.

The latest disaster added to a series of destructive events in Jammu and Kashmir this month, where heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides have already taken a heavy toll.

Several districts in the Jammu region have witnessed large-scale devastation, with official reports confirming that more than 46 people have died so far in rain-related incidents.

In Reasi and Doda districts alone, at least 16 people have been killed as heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides, swollen rivers, and flood-like conditions that engulfed many villages.

Over the past week, districts, including Jammu, Samba, and Kathua, have also faced severe damage to property and infrastructure.

--IANS