Mercury continues free fall in Kashmir; Srinagar coldest at minus 2.1 degrees

Srinagar: Temperature across Kashmir Valley continued to drop further on Thursday as Srinagar city recorded its coldest night at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam hill station recorded minus 3.8 degrees, and Gulmarg had 0.5 minimum temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said that the minimum temperature is expected to drop further in the coming days in the Valley.

“As expected, the minimum temperature dropped to minus 2.1 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today, which is the lowest this season so far. The night temperature is likely to drop further in the coming days,” the MeT officials said.

The weather department has forecast generally dry weather from November 13 to November 15, generally cloudy weather towards the afternoon on November 16 and then dry weather between November 17 to November 19.

Jammu city recorded 10.2, Katra town 9.5, Batote 2.9 and Bhaderwah one degree as the minimum temperature.

Due to the present cold wave in the Valley, people have started wearing woollens, including the traditional tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’. An earthen pot woven in willow wicker filled with live charcoal called the ‘Kangri’ is kept under the ‘Pheran’ to ward off cold during the winter months.

People with a history of chest ailments, elders and children have been cautioned by local doctors not to expose themselves for longer periods, as cold air inhaled by people with lower immunity causes chest-related diseases.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.

During this period, most water bodies in the Valley freeze either partially or completely, depending upon the severity of winter cold. Drinking water taps also freeze during the Chillai Kalan, and locals have to battle with small fires lit around the water taps to de-freeze them. During extreme winter cold, even the day temperature rarely rises above 7 degrees Celsius in the Valley.

