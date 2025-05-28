Memorial in honour of Pahalgam terror victims in Baisaran, work to start soon

Srinagar, May 28 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced that the government will establish a memorial in memory of the 26 victims of the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

“We have been discussing this from day one - a memorial will be set up in Baisaran for the 26 innocent lives lost, as a lasting tribute and a reminder that they will never be forgotten,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing a gathering of travel and tour operators from across the country, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of reviving tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In today’s cabinet meeting, held here in Pahalgam, the Public Works Department was authorised to grant in-principle approval for this memorial,” he said Tuesday evening.

He added that suggestions would be sought to ensure that the memorial is not only magnificent but also dignified and respectful.

Extending heartfelt gratitude to the visiting tour operators, the Chief Minister said, “I thank each one of you for coming to Pahalgam and supporting the revival of tourism. I recognise many of you as those who reignited tourism in the Valley during the most challenging times – when even the locals feared venturing out.”

While acknowledging security challenges, CM Omar Abdullah stressed the need for strict measures.

“Although we do not fully control the security apparatus, I believe what happened should never have happened. And we must do everything possible to ensure it never happens again,” he said.

On the reopening of tourist destinations post-Baisaran incident, he urged the locals to communicate transparently and openly with tourists.

“Let’s not focus on what’s closed, but on what’s open. I believe it’s better to speak the truth rather than have tourists feel misled,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured tour operators that they would be consulted throughout this process.

“Together with the administration, we will ensure destinations are reopened responsibly, in a timely manner,” he added.

On attracting international tourists, the CM said, “In our experience, international guests arrive after domestic tourism shows signs of recovery. The first sign of normalcy is when school children and domestic tourists begin visiting picnic spots again.

“Once this wave is visible, international bookings will follow. While we must continue to promote globally, I believe a strong focus on domestic tourism will build the right momentum,” the CM said.

Tour operators who interacted with the Chief Minister represented a cross-section of travel operators and bodies. Delegates from national print and electronic media also interacted with the CM, alongside local tour operators, hoteliers, and travel and tourism stakeholders.

--IANS

sq/dpb