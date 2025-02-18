Massive Fire Breaks Out in Soil Conversion Clouser of Udhampur, J-K

Udhampur: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in the Soil Conversion Clouser (Shamlat land) in Udhampur district. The Department of Forest as well as locals are trying to control the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities are trying to control the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Forest incharge Love Bandral said "We are doing everything to control the situation, and we have managed to gain control on one side of the forest.

Recently, a massive fire broke out in the forest area of Urlian village in Udhampur's district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday afternoon.

According to the head constable and fireman of the Udhampur Fire and Emergency Department, Tilak Raj, the fire department, along with local residents, is working to control and douse the fire.

"Fire has broken out on the forest land. We reached here a short while ago. We are trying to douse the fire. The fire has spread; we are trying to control it. Locals are also helping us," Raj said. (ANI)