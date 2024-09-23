"LG is outsider, cannot do what is in hearts of people of J-K": Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar: The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, asserted that the INDIA bloc will provide statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and said that earlier, people used to make decisions through their elected MLAs, but today a king (LG) has been appointed who is an outsider who cannot understand what is in the hearts of the people.

Addressing a public rally on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said, "Earlier, in Jammu & Kashmir, people used to make decisions through their elected MLAs, but today a king has been appointed. The LG is like a king, and he is an outsider. That's why he cannot do what is in the hearts of the people of J-K. He doesn't even know how to do it."

He asserted further that the democratic rights of the Jammu and Kashmir people have been snatched.

"In India, UTs were made states. States were divided. Madhya Pradesh was divided to form Chhattisgarh, Bihar was divided to form Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh was divided to form Telangana. But, never in the history of India, a state was made UT. For the first time, the rights of the people of the state have been snatched and it has been made a UT. You have been subjected to injustice, your democratic rights have been snatched and I want that you get statehood at the earliest," Rahul added.

The Congress MP emphasised further that after the election, he guarantees that the first thing he will do is put pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to restore statehood.

Lashing out at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that they only work for 2-3 billionaires.

"They have waived off Rs 16,000 crore for 25 people. But they don't waive loans for the poor, farmers, labourers, women, or students. They implemented a wrong GST and demonetisation, which caused small businesses to shut down. As a result, today the youth of India, and particularly Jammu & Kashmir, cannot find employment," he said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, the Leader of the Opposition said that Narendra Modi was once referred to as having a "56-inch chest."

"He used to speak with pride and confidence, but now the INDIA bloc and Congress have changed Narendra Modi's psychology. He is no longer the same as before. For the past 10 years, wherever Narendra Modi goes, he spreads hatred," he added.

"Wherever the BJP had opened 'Nafrat ka bazar', we went there and opened 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'. We will continue to do this," Rahul said.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first phase of voting took place on September 18.

Notably, a voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held in 24 constituencies in seven districts on September 18.

Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Votes will be counted on October 8.

