J&K Police Cyber Cell Recovers 30 Smartphones in Kulgam, Resolves Major Cyber Fraud Cases

Kulgam: As many as 30 smartphones were recovered by the cyber cell of the Jammu and Kashmir police in Kulgam. The operation was carried out after receiving multiple applications and reports about the missing and stolen mobile phones from the general public, said police.

Moreover, Cyber Cell Kulgam solved huge online financial fraud cases in which an amount of Rs 11,09,565 was recovered and has been refunded to the victim's account after completing all legal formalities and the amount of Rs 21,88,715 was put on hold on receipt of various complaints, said police.

Cyber Cell of Kulgam Police has requested the general public to use their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets with precaution to safeguard themselves from cyber-related frauds and crimes. If anyone becomes a victim of Cyber Crime/Fraud, he/she should immediately register a complaint on the Online Portal cybercrime.gov.in and report the matter at Cyber Cell Kulgam immediately, said police.

Moreover, the citizens are requested to adopt precautions to safeguard themselves from cyber-related frauds and crimes. The Cyber cell has further requested to limit personal information on social media and not share Adhaar, Pan Card or any other finance-related OTP with anyone, added the statement. (ANI)