J&K Crime Branch registers case in NHM selection list 'fraud'

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Saturday that it has registered a case related to the NHM selection list "fraud".

"The Crime Branch Kashmir (Economic Offences Wing) has registered a case after receiving a communication from the State Nodal Officer, National Health Mission (NHM) Jammu and Kashmir, alleging circulation of a fake order purportedly issued by the Mission Director in the union territory.

"The fraudulent order, titled 'Provisional Selection List of Candidates for Different Posts (Kashmir Division )' against Notification No. SHS/NHM/J&K/HR/10259 dated 10.05.2021, was found to be forged and was being circulated through social media platforms, causing confusion among the public," the statement issued by the Crime Branch read.

Following the complaint, a preliminary investigation was initiated by the Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir (now the Economic Offences Wing).

During the investigation, it was found that during the COVID-19 pandemic, an NGO, J&K Health Care Services, was approved by the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, vide No. DHSK/JKHCS/2020-21/6466 dated 22.03.2021, for providing voluntary manpower in various medical blocks of Kashmir to overcome the shortage of staff.

However, the management members of the said NGO, under a well-planned "conspiracy", took undue advantage of this approval. They "fraudulently" approached volunteers, obtained their documents on the pretext of securing permanent engagement under NHM, and also collected money from them. Subsequently, they prepared a fake selection list by forging the signatures of the Mission Director, NHM Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused persons have been identified as Abdul Qayoom Naik, son of Abdul Aziz Naik resident of Check Feroz Pora, Tangmarg, Abdul Qayoom Khan, son of Gull Mohammad Khan, resident of Harwan, at present living in Ompora, Budgam, Mohammad Ashraf Hurrah, resident of Saria Bala, Srinagar, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, resident of Shadipora, Sumbal, Bandipora and Hilal Ahmad Bahar, resident of Shadipora, Sumbal, Bandipora.

"Their acts prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC read with Section 66-D of the IT Act. Accordingly, cognisance has been taken and a formal case has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing," the statement read.

