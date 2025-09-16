J&K BJP prepares for ‘Sewa Pakhwada 2025’ to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP completed all preparations on Tuesday for the fortnight-long public outreach and welfare initiative named ‘Sewa Pakhwada 2025’ scheduled to commence on September 17, marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leaders including state President Sat Sharma, leader of opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma, party vice president Shahnaz Ganie, General Secretaries Anwar Khan and Gopal Mahajan, State Secretaries Mudasir Wani and Arif Raja, and State Office-Bearers Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah, Sajad Raina, Sartaj Majeed, Bilal Parray, and others attended the Sewa Pakhwada 2025 workshop early this month to finalise the preparations.

Sat Sharma, J&K BJP president, said on Tuesday, "All preparations have been completed and the campaign is not only a tribute to our beloved Prime Minister, but also a reaffirmation of the BJP’s core philosophy of ‘Seva, Sushasan aur Gareeb Kalyan’."

The J&K BJP chief called upon all district and Mandal-level functionaries to make the campaign a resounding success by involving youth, women, and marginalised communities.

The BJP's state vice president, Shahnaz Ganie, said Sewa Pakhwada provides an opportunity to engage women and young volunteers in meaningful service activities.

“Their active participation will add new energy to the campaign and help us build stronger grassroots connections,” she said.

The objective of the campaign is to ensure well-coordinated and effective implementation of these activities by all BJP Mandal units across J&K.

The fortnight-long public outreach and welfare drive called 'Sewa Pakhwada' will run from September 17 to October 2.

The J&K BJP held workshops in early September to strategise for the campaign. Workshops took place at the party headquarters in Jammu and at Church Lane in Srinagar.

The Sewa Pakhwada campaign in Jammu and Kashmir is set to include a range of public welfare and awareness initiatives: Statewide blood donation drive on September 17, health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, tree plantation campaigns, distribution of assistive devices for the differently-abled, awareness programs highlighting public welfare schemes, etc.

The campaign also aims to include the district-level administration. The School Education Department has been tasked with initiatives like school beautification drives and voluntary extra classes.

At the national level, the BJP has appointed its national general secretary, Sunil Bansal, as the convener of the 15-day-long 'Seva Pakhwada'.

Bansal, a key leader in the BJP since 2014, had previously handled organisational responsibilities in Odisha, Bengal, and Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections, as well as serving as the Uttar Pradesh organisational secretary, where he played a key role in the BJP's return to power in the state after several years.

Now entrusted with the 'Seva Pakhwada', Bansal has already held workshops with BJP leaders across the country to prepare for the mega campaign.

The campaign will run from September 17 (PM Modi's birthday) to October 2 (birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri).

The BJP has planned a wide range of activities, including blood donation and health camps, cleanliness drives, the 'One Tree in Mother's Name' initiative, and exhibitions and dialogue programmes.

Sunil Bansal stated that 771 dialogue programmes will be conducted across states, including special interactions with differently-abled citizens, during which assistive devices will also be distributed.

The 'Modi Vikas Marathon' will be organised simultaneously on September 21 in more than 75 major cities across the country by BJYM.

Additionally, all BJP MPs will host sports festivals across their constituencies.

Registrations for the sports festival began on August 29, with formal events starting on September 21.

The campaign will continue through December and January, with cultural programmes, such as painting competitions, also planned.

